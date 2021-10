A man has been charged with murder after his neighbour was stabbed to death and two others were injured.Matthew Boorman, a 43-year-old father to three children, died after sustaining “serious injuries” at his home in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday.Two off-duty police officers intervened during the incident on Snowdonia Road evening, tackling and restraining the knifeman, Gloucestershire Police said.Boorman’s wife Sarah, who is in her 30s, suffered a leg wound and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.Another neighbour, Peter Marsden, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable condition” at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered...

