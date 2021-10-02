CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Junzo Hosoi Talks About Atelier Sophie 2 and Its Development

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Atelier series, certain installments have been among the most successful. While Atelier Ryza was a critical success, so is Atelier Sophie at over 500,000 copies worldwide sold. And now we’ll see her again. As part of its TGS 2021 announcements, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Siliconera caught up with Gust Head and Producer Junzo Hosoi to find out what people can expect from the sequel.

