Atelier Sophie 2 Headed to the Switch, PS4, and PC

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt TGS 2021, Koei Tecmo and Gust announced Atelier Sophie 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam. The new title will star Sophie Neuenmuller and Plachta, the stars of the Mysterious trilogy title in a new adventure. It will be set after the events of. Atelier Sophie:...

IGN

Exclusive: Check Out the Introduction Movie for Atelier Sophie 2

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream was announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021. IGN can exclusively share this Introduction Movie, in which protagonist Sophie Neuenmuller and Plachta encounter a mysterious tree that Plachta had seen in a dream. This is where the action will begin when Atelier Sophie 2 comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America on February 25, 2022.
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream official announcement, debut trailer

Koei Tecmo have sent out an official announcement for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Additionally, the game’s first trailer is in as well. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta’s many adventures. After leaving Sophie’s hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it’s not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn’t recognize Sophie. What other surprises await Sophie on this journey? As the adventure continues, Sophie meets aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need. The narrative elegantly unfolds with a charming new visual style that combines the art of the Mysterious sub-series with the high-quality graphics and animations featured in 2021’s Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy.
