Bethe Correia explains why retirement fight in Las Vegas is a dream come true
After 17 professional fights, 11 of them under the UFC banner, former bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia is ready to bid her career farewell at UFC Vegas 38. Paired up against fellow Brazilian Karol Rosa, the ‘Pitbull’ could not have asked for a better city to hang up her gloves. Although she is an 11-fight Octagon veteran, Correia pointed out to Combate how she had never performed in Las Vegas before, calling this opportunity in her retirement fight a dream come true.www.bloodyelbow.com
