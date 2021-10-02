HOSEK: South Carolina's low country
On a recent trip to South Carolina’s low country, Kathy and I visited Boone Hall Plantation and Charleston Tea Garden; learning all about history, architecture and tea. As we turned onto the unpaved boulevard, we were immediately struck by the twin rows of evenly spaced ancient, towering oaks whose gnarled arms reach majestically high above our heads holding an immense viridescent leafy canopy dripping with the lacy tendrils of so much Spanish moss.www.daily-journal.com
Comments / 0