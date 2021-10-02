CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United at CF Montreal: Match Thread and How to Watch

By Jackson Popkin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA midweek 1-0 victory over Inter Miami was enough to bring the Five Stripes back up the table following last weekend’s painful showing in Philadelphia. Now, Atlanta United hits the road once more, travelling north of the border to take on CF Montreal in an attempt to establish themselves in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Match Preview

Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union was a shock to the system, if for no other reason than how much it differentiated from the past three times Gonzalo Pineda’s side has taken the pitch. Atlanta beat Orlando, Cincinnati, and DC by a combined score of 10-2 and looked to attack from minute one to ninety. Last Saturday, however, was the complete opposite. The Five Stripes were played off the pitch by a Union team that’s been a thorn in Atlanta’s side recently. The offensive freedom that had characterized the previous three games was nowhere to be seen. But fortunately enough, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to bounce back this Wednesday. The Five Stripes host Inter Miami in the midweek round of games. A win keeps Atlanta’s hopes of a home playoff game very much alive, while dropped points to a team of Miami’s caliber could mean the problems we saw last weekend are more than just a flash in the pan.
Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1–0 Atlanta United

After the letdown of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal, all eyes turned to MLS play, and how the Union would respond. A tense, but ultimately well deserved 3–1 win over Orlando offered hope that Philly would use their disappointment as fuel to rise back up the league table. A surging Atlanta United would provide another stern test.
Josef Martinez nabs his 100th goal as Atlanta United tops Inter Miami CF 1-0

Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami CF 1-0 Wednesday night in front of 42,519 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martínez scored the game’s deciding goal, which was his 100th across all competitions with Atlanta United. Martínez became the fastest player in league history to reach the century mark, accomplishing the feat in just 125 matches. With the win, Atlanta moved above the playoff line heading into the weekend.
Four Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

Atlanta United has had a relatively slow week. A tough loss to Montreal on Saturday gave way to three Atlanta players heading off to the World Cup Qualifiers: Miles Robinson, George Bello, and Ronald Hernandez. Josef sat this international break out after coming off the field at the half against Montreal with a hamstring injury, which is actually probably slightly favorable compared to the alternative of his knee being blown.
