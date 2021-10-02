Atlanta United at CF Montreal: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union was a shock to the system, if for no other reason than how much it differentiated from the past three times Gonzalo Pineda’s side has taken the pitch. Atlanta beat Orlando, Cincinnati, and DC by a combined score of 10-2 and looked to attack from minute one to ninety. Last Saturday, however, was the complete opposite. The Five Stripes were played off the pitch by a Union team that’s been a thorn in Atlanta’s side recently. The offensive freedom that had characterized the previous three games was nowhere to be seen. But fortunately enough, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to bounce back this Wednesday. The Five Stripes host Inter Miami in the midweek round of games. A win keeps Atlanta’s hopes of a home playoff game very much alive, while dropped points to a team of Miami’s caliber could mean the problems we saw last weekend are more than just a flash in the pan.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO