Public Health

Voice of the People: What happened to the middle ground?

Kankakee Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Sometimes you find clarity where it’s least expected. I’ve struggled to understand the COVID-19 world, and our reaction to it. Everything from travel, economics, and interpersonal relations to politics has been compromised. How do we not only balk at a free vaccine, but politicize it, spew hate over it, and then grudgingly take it only when someone offers us gifts? When discussing education, voting rights, and gun control, why do we default to hostility instead of reasoned debate?

Kankakee Daily Journal

Voice of the People: Dems not the culprit in open border myth

Michael Ramirez’s recent cartoon about open borders unintentionally illustrated an important point about this issue. Democrats and other progressives are not the ones proclaiming the open border myth to the world. The Biden administration only has announced moves toward restoring humane treatment of refugees into our normal border procedures and...
Palm Beach Interactive

What happened to political compromise?

I suggest that the word "compromise" be removed from our vocabulary. Our political leaders in Washington want no part of negotiating any kind of deal. As usual, their hardened stances take their toll on the rest of us. If the government shuts down will those same politicians give up their salaries to those whose rent checks are due each month. Let's see, there is the Big Lie, the unvaccinated, and a bunch of men and women who care less about governing and more about getting their own way. Yes, democracy can be messy, but it shouldn't be debilitating. Egos have to be replaced with a sense of empathy and generosity for the other.
The Ledger

Voice of the people: Divided we fall

Can a divided team survive? Seven hundred thousand have died of COVID-19. Doctors and nurses worked hard to save them, so why are disgruntled people in denial turning against doctors and nurses and their advice?. Today our Supreme Court is seen as a divided court of partisan hacks. Without an...
Newsweek

Working-Class Americans Are Standing Up for Themselves—and the Left Is Denouncing Them | Opinion

Southwest Airlines canceled over 1,000 flights this weekend. Thousands of passengers were left stranded in airports across the country on Sunday, after a quarter of all flights never took off. Southwest blamed air traffic control issues for the cancelations, but to many, they seemed connected to Southwest's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which its pilots asked a court to block. Were the canceled flights the result of a "sick out" on the part of pilots refusing to get vaccinated? The pilots' union denied it, but when Amtrak started canceling trains Sunday afternoon due to "unforeseen crew issues," the idea that a general strike is brewing started to circulate, a response to the mass firings of other working-class and middle class Americans—nurses and police officers—who have refused the vaccine.
