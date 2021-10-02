Voice of the People: What happened to the middle ground?
Sometimes you find clarity where it’s least expected. I’ve struggled to understand the COVID-19 world, and our reaction to it. Everything from travel, economics, and interpersonal relations to politics has been compromised. How do we not only balk at a free vaccine, but politicize it, spew hate over it, and then grudgingly take it only when someone offers us gifts? When discussing education, voting rights, and gun control, why do we default to hostility instead of reasoned debate?www.daily-journal.com
Comments / 0