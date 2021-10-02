Voice of the People: What happened to the middle ground?

I suggest that the word "compromise" be removed from our vocabulary. Our political leaders in Washington want no part of negotiating any kind of deal. As usual, their hardened stances take their toll on the rest of us. If the government shuts down will those same politicians give up their salaries to those whose rent checks are due each month. Let's see, there is the Big Lie, the unvaccinated, and a bunch of men and women who care less about governing and more about getting their own way. Yes, democracy can be messy, but it shouldn't be debilitating. Egos have to be replaced with a sense of empathy and generosity for the other.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO