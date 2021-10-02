CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys vs. Panthers: Week 4 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

By Brian_Martin
Blogging The Boys
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Dallas Cowboys record doesn’t reflect it, this Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers should be between two undefeated teams. Sadly, a missed Greg Zuerlein 31-yard field goal in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, and a missed offensive pass interference call late in that game, are keeping that from happening. Despite that, these are two talented teams playing one another this week.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Anderson
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
CowboyMaven

With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Time to re-sign QB2/WR3 Cedrick Wilson

And they said the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a back-up quarterback on their roster. Well, we got to see first hand what it looks like when someone not named “Dak” slings it, and it was a sight to behold. Up 27-13, Kellen Moore dialed up some trickery and flare when...
NFL
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s stern warning after Cowboys smack Panthers with first loss

The Dallas Cowboys are proving to be legitimate title contenders, and Dak Prescott is growing more and more confident about his team after each win. Dallas climbed to 3-1 on the season after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday. It was the Panthers’ first loss of the season and the Cowboys’ third straight victory, allowing them to claim solo lead atop the NFC East.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy