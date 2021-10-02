Cowboys vs. Panthers: Week 4 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys
Although the Dallas Cowboys record doesn’t reflect it, this Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers should be between two undefeated teams. Sadly, a missed Greg Zuerlein 31-yard field goal in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, and a missed offensive pass interference call late in that game, are keeping that from happening. Despite that, these are two talented teams playing one another this week.www.bloggingtheboys.com
