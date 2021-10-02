CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

OVER EASY: Magic words

By Sharon Randall
Kankakee Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, I packed a month’s worth of stuff and drove five hours to spend a week with my oldest, his wife and their two little ones. Jonah is 21⁄2. Leilani will be 5 months old. I wish you could see them. It was a long drive, but...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
guideposts.org

Words of Encouragement

Several years ago my husband suddenly developed a persistent pain condition. The constant pain has left him with limited ability to do most of the things that help make life fulfilling. He could no longer spend much time with friends or family, or leave the house for more than a couple of hours. He couldn’t do anything that required his focused attention for more than a few minutes at a time. Needless to say, our lives are now very different than what we had anticipated they would be.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
guideposts.org

The Final Word

Jesus has the last word on everything and everyone, from angels to armies. He’s standing right alongside God, and what he says goes.—1 Peter 3:19-22 (MSG) If you are up against something that seems insurmountable, know that Jesus has the final word. Man can make plans, but the Lord’s word endures forever! He can fill you with the grace to accept whatever you are going through. He has the final say.
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

Forged by the Word

I did not grow up in a church that did “sword drills.”. Many of my friends have described standing before the church, Bible in hand, just waiting for the leader to call out a verse. They would then race to the correct page and place their finger on the announced verse.
RELIGION
Grazia

Dear Sophie: 'I Love My Boyfriend - But His Kids Are Hard Work'

I love my boyfriend… But his kids are hard work. Disclaimer: I’m not a trained relationship expert - so please, take any advice with a pinch of salt. Firstly, don’t you live in England? The home of boarding schools? OK, I’m only slightly joking. I went to three, and I was expelled from two. So make of that what you will.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Word
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sportswar.com

Thread over, easy to see you are scrambling for a devilish response.

Anybody here ever poached an egg? I've never even seen it done. -- Coach McGuirk 09/26/2021 12:49PM. Nope, ate one once, and still taste the nasty egg 4 decades later -- VaTechie 09/26/2021 8:41PM. Been a while but I used the white vinegar and vortex method. ** -- No Clue...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Daily Planet

Mummies the word

Have you ever heard of a zooarchaeologist? This breed of scientists pursues a line of research on cats, dogs and other animals that were preserved with great skill in care in ancient times. Such research allows humans to understand, for example, new and intriguing aspects of daily life and death of Egyptian people who lived thousands of years ago.
WILDLIFE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Updates from a family friend

My name is Ruth, and I am a long time “English” friend of Lovina. She asked me to write the column this week because she is busy preparing for the wedding of her daughter Loretta and Dustin on Friday. The wedding will start at about 9 a.m., and they will be married at about 11:30 a.m. After the wedding, a noon meal will be served. They are expecting 450 to 500 people for the noon meal. Some guests will stay for the afternoon to visit and catch up, and more guests will arrive for the 5:30 p.m. meal. They will be ready to serve about 600 again for this meal. In the early evening, the youth will gather, and they will be served a hot meal also.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: This Giraffe Fight Is Absolutely Nuts

The tallest land animals in the world often get painted as gentle giants. But the truth is, like most other animals, giraffes can get a little rough and rowdy too. Nature is a brutal thing, and the life of giraffes is no exception. Giraffes can grow up to 14 to...
ANIMALS
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram after Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day cast member Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram account amid Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict in his domestic violence case. Geoffrey and Varya are rumored to still be in a relationship, so her decision to take a step back from social media during this time comes off as questionable.
CELEBRITIES
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: October 11 - October 17

This is a very powerful week. Stars do not just take us places, they first want to see and hear where we would like to go, and then they take us there. If we are not so sure, they usually give us a little nod in the right direction, and this may be the case this week. Be aware that any little crisis can ultimately lead you to a better place. This week we are looking at the mystery of Onyrico.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 11 to 17 October

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Sometimes it's important to simply choose to be happy. Knowing that you can activate the feel-good-factor from within rather than waiting for it to occur via the outside world or other people transforms your life. With the Full Moon coming up in your sign next week, attitude is everything.
LIFESTYLE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie 'Built Himself Into A Killer' As Seen In Disturbing Facebook Posts, Expert Says

Dog the Bounty Hunter has recently discovered disturbing details on Brian Laundrie and Facebook page while looking for the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The reality star, who became one of the famous people to help find the fugitive, has shared some of his terrifying discoveries to The Sun, revealing his fears that Laundrie might really be a serial killer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy