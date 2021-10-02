OVER EASY: Magic words

My name is Ruth, and I am a long time “English” friend of Lovina. She asked me to write the column this week because she is busy preparing for the wedding of her daughter Loretta and Dustin on Friday. The wedding will start at about 9 a.m., and they will be married at about 11:30 a.m. After the wedding, a noon meal will be served. They are expecting 450 to 500 people for the noon meal. Some guests will stay for the afternoon to visit and catch up, and more guests will arrive for the 5:30 p.m. meal. They will be ready to serve about 600 again for this meal. In the early evening, the youth will gather, and they will be served a hot meal also.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO