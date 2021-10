The playoffs are here and for the second time in seven years the Cubs will not be part of it. To say this feels different than when they missed the playoffs in 2019 seems like a colossal understatement. The Cubs’ front office took a beloved core who finally hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy at the corner of Clark and Addison just five years ago and traded all of them to playoff contenders in return for young prospects who might make it to MLB by 2023 or 2024 if fans are really lucky.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO