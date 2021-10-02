That’s A Rap #154: Media Day and Training Camp reactions
If Media Day is like the first day of school for the media and every fan, training camp is the equivalent to players. We were treated to tweet-worthy one-liners from Joel Embiid, Fred VanVleet, Michael Porter Jr., and so many others. That was followed by some wonderfully edited training camp videos to whet our collective appetite for NBA basketball. With the preseason around the corner — yes, there will be a professional basketball game being played in front of fans at Scotiabank Arena on Monday — the excitement and buzz around the city are palpable.www.raptorshq.com
