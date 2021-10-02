CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

John Prine’s Widow, Son Are Keeping His Legacy, Oh Boy Records Alive

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUQoe_0cF3GrZL00

When John Prine passed away in 2020, the world lost more than just a great musician. For many, Prine is an inspiration. However, he didn’t only lead the way musically. He also showed the world just how far you could go by staying true to your own artistic vision. His independent spirit is at the very heart of all that was great about his creative output. As a result, he left behind so much more than just decades of stellar songs and an independent record label. Prine left behind a legacy. Today, his widow Fiona and their son Jody Whalen are working hard to keep that legacy alive.

Recently, Fiona and Jody spoke with Billboard about what they’re doing to keep John Prine’s legacy and his label, Oh Boy Records, alive. Fans of Prine will see their hard work manifested in many of the tribute efforts they’ve made over the past year. They planned a series of concerts to celebrate Prine’s life and legacy. Additionally, a tribute album and box set are on the way. The album Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows comes out later this month.

Keeping John Prine’s label and legacy alive is a daunting task. However, Fiona sees it as a blessing. “We had an enormous loss,” she told Billboard. “But the gift is commensurate with the loss. What he left for us is a huge responsibility, and we take it very seriously.”

The Core of John Prine’s Legacy

Fiona Prine also spoke about the core of John Prine’s legacy: his songs. “They’re at the core of his legacy, who he was as a man, who he still is as an artist, what he can still teach us and how he can comfort us with his words.” They’re doing all they can to make sure his songs reach as many people as possible. In fact, they’ve fielded several requests from movies and television shows to use Prine’s songs. This lets them know, as Fiona put it, “The world is still hungry,” for Prine’s art.

Staying True to Prine’s Vision

Fiona Prine is the president of Oh Boy. However, Jody Whalen handles the day-to-day operations at the label. For him, keeping his father’s legacy alive means staying true to his vision for Oh Boy. John Prine founded the label with a goal in mind. He wanted to work with songwriters and singer-songwriters to get their music in front of the listeners who would love it. They’re still doing that. “Prine’s catalog and legacy will never not be the central piece, but I do think that the forward he showed us is supporting performing songwriters.”

You can do get involved in keeping Prine’s legacy alive as well. It’s simple. Just listen to and share his music.

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Folk Legend John Prine’s Widow Shares the Story behind the Musician’s Clairvoyant Song ‘When I Get to Heaven’; Musician Battled Cancer Twice, but Passed from COVID

Fiona Whelan Prine, widow of folk-music legend John Prine, recently opened up to Southern Living about her late husband’s legacy. John Prine had two separate battles with cancer, and he survived both. He died of COVID-19 at the age of 73 on April 7, 2020. Losing a spouse to cancer...
NFL
Wide Open Country

'In Spite of Ourselves': The Story Behind John Prine and Iris DeMent's Sweet and Funny Duet

John Prine is one of the most beloved songwriters in Nashville. His songs have been cut by country music stars like Johnny Cash ("Sam Stone"), Bette Midler ("Hello in There"), Bonnie Raitt ("Angel from Montgomery"), Zac Brown Band ("All the Best"), Miranda Lambert ("That's the Way the World Goes Round") and George Strait ("I Just Want to Dance with You"). He's even an uncredited co-writer on the classic "You Never Even Call Me by My Name." To date, one of his most successful records was his 13th studio album, In Spite of Ourselves, released in 1999.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Happy 75th Birthday John Prine: Remembering the Late, Great Songwriting Legend

To say that John Prine wrote great songs seems like a massive understatement. Prine painted vivid pictures with words. In the course of a couple of songs, he could make you laugh harder than you had in weeks, make you miss your childhood home, and bring you to tears. You don’t listen to his songs. You feel them. They don’t pass through your ears into your mind, they drive straight to your soul.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Prine
SFGate

Tyler Childers' John Prine Cover Is a Drinking Song to Dull All the Pain

John Prine dove headlong into country music stylings in “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You,” a fiddle-driven track on his 1972 album Diamonds in the Rough. Tyler Childers covers the song for an upcoming Prine tribute record, maintaining the vibe (and fiddle) of the original but adding some tinkling barroom piano to underscore the drink-to-forget message.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Tyler Childers covers “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You” for new John Prine tribute record

A new version of John Prine’s “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You,” performed by Tyler Childers, is debuting today. Listen/share HERE. The song—whose proceeds benefit The Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund—will be featured on the forthcoming Prine tribute record, Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2, out next Friday, October 8 on Oh Boy Records (pre-order here).
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jason Isbell Covers John Prine’s “Souvenirs” On Tribute Album Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol 2

According to Stereogum, Jason Isbell has released a cover of the late John Prine’s “Souvenirs” on his tribute album, Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2. In addition to “Souvenirs,” the album features covers like Sturgill Simpson’s “Paradise,” Brandi Carlile’s “I Remember Everything” and Tyler Childers’ “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oh Boy Records#Widow#Broken Hearts Dirty#Billboard
PopMatters

John Prine’s ‘Fair & Square’ Gets the Deluxe Vinyl Treatment

John Prine‘s 2005 album Fair & Square was greatly anticipated at its release seeing as it was his first album of entirely new material since 1995’s Lost Dogs and Mixed Blessings. During this ten year gap, he released a highly-acclaimed duet album of mostly covers (the much-loved In Spite of Ourselves), an album where he re-recorded 15 of his older songs (Souvenirs), married his manager, raised two sons and a stepson, and had a cancerous growth surgically removed from his neck. The gradual rise of Americana and indie-folk in the early 21st century found a new generation of musicians heavily influenced by Prine. Whether he liked it or not, his reputation as an American Treasure was safely in place. After being invited by then-Poet Laureate Ted Kooser to discuss his lyrics at the Library of Congress in 2005, Prine told NPR’s Melissa Block, “I could just sit there in a museum now.”
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Did Elvis Presley Leave Lisa Marie Presley Anything In His Will?

Elvis Presley may have been the king of rock 'n' roll, but when it came to his finances, he made pretty poor decisions. Elvis was known for his lavish lifestyle, often spending a substantial amount on material items for himself, friends, and family. Money aside, he also spent a lot of time with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom he had with his wife of six years Priscilla Presley. Sadly, Elvis wasn't able to watch Lisa Marie grow up as he died from a heart failure on August 16, 1977, per Biography. Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Accidentally Drank Real Whiskey in Music Video with Dolly Parton: ‘My Throat Was Burning’

Sparks were flying when Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton got together to record their first-ever duet. It sounds like the drinks were too. McEntire and Parton — both country music legends in their own right — sing together on a song from Reba’s new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered. The song they sing? That would be Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” The music video for the new version featuring both McEntire and Parton is out now.
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

Jill Scott Considers Moving From The US To Protect Her 12-Year-Old Son

Jill Scott is considering moving from the U.S. because she is concerned for the safety of her 12-year-old son. The Grammy award-winning singer and actress recently discussed her plans on Jemele Hill’s “Unbothered” podcast. She responded that it’s “terrifying” when Hill asked her what it’s like raising a Black boy in America’s racial climate.
EDUCATION
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Daughter Marisa Says He Represented ‘Core Values of United States’

For many, John Wayne continues to be a symbol of the American way of life. Even though he died in 1979, his legacy endures today through his classic films and, of course, his family. At his peak, however, there was hardly a person alive more synonymous with the United States. During an episode of the John Wayne Gritcast, Ethan, Patrick, and Marisa Wayne talked about how their dad represented our nation’s core values.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

241K+
Followers
25K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy