2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Friday.) » Dolphins vs. QBs: 13th (18.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) Wentz gritted through sprains in both his ankles to play every snap of Week 3's game against the Tennessee Titans, but his fantasy production was diminished (194 yards, no touchdowns, no rushing attempts). It was only the second game of Wentz's career in which he did not have a rushing attempt. But Miami's defense has allowed 19 plays of 20+ yards this season, second-lowest in the NFL, so there could be some opportunities for Wentz to pick up yards on chunk plays this week.

www.colts.com

