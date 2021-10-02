2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the 2021 season, losing two of their first three game and seeing their starting quarterback, among others, land on injured reserve. It was not the way the team had hoped a year in which the playoffs seemed to be the goal would begin. However, there are still 14 games to be played and the Dolphins are not out of the AFC East divisional title race, nor are they out of a Wildcard chase.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO