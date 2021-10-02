UFC Vegas 38’s Thiago Santos weighs in on Jake Paul: He’s a ‘beginner’ who makes ‘gross mistakes’
Perennial UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos believes Jake Paul has proven to be a sloppy fighter inside of the ring. Santos, who meets Johnny Walker later tonight (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently discussed Paul’s success as a fighter and how he has looked in a pair of boxing gloves. Santos isn’t a renowned boxer in his own right, but he’s one of the more respected strikers in MMA today.www.mmamania.com
