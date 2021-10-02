CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Florida football at Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Gators leave the state of Florida for the first time this season on Saturday, heading up to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats as the Southeastern Conference football schedule continues to roll along.

UF is coming off a strong home win against the Tennessee Volunteers while UK survived a scare on the road against the lowly South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the ‘Cats are expected to be one of the Gators’ more difficult opponents this year, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, so today’s game should be a good one.

Below, we have everything you need to know to follow Saturday night’s action as the Gators take on the Wildcats in Lexington with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT.

When: Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. EDT

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Dan Orlovsky

Reporter: Kris Budden

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee McGriff

Reporter: Tate Casey

Score Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) on Twitter for live updates.

Composite Prediction: Florida 31, Tennessee 23

