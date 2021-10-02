3 reasons why Alabama will beat Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

There is something that is simply captivating about an October sunrise. Maybe it is just the anticipation for today’s matchup that has us all full of hope and excitement for a new day.

After all, today’s matchup is one of the most important contests of the entire season as No. 1 Alabama is set to host No. 12 Ole Miss this afternoon.

The build-up and the hype videos have been released, now it is time to see who can come away with a victory in this colossal SEC matchup!

Here are three reasons why Alabama will beat the Ole Miss Rebels.