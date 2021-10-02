CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

3 reasons why Alabama will beat Ole Miss

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NofSW_0cF3G1CA00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

There is something that is simply captivating about an October sunrise. Maybe it is just the anticipation for today’s matchup that has us all full of hope and excitement for a new day.

After all, today’s matchup is one of the most important contests of the entire season as No. 1 Alabama is set to host No. 12 Ole Miss this afternoon.

The build-up and the hype videos have been released, now it is time to see who can come away with a victory in this colossal SEC matchup!

Here are three reasons why Alabama will beat the Ole Miss Rebels.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
Sporting News

Next stop on the hyped Arch Manning recruiting tour: Alabama-Ole Miss

When Georgia hosted South Carolina on Sep. 18, there were 92,746 fans at Sanford Stadium, but there was no question who the guest of honor was. If you didn’t know who was visiting that day, a row of Georgia students gave it away. Thirteen red-painted, red-wigged Bulldogs fans spelled out...
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Rebels#American Football#Sec
Bleacher Report

Dan Patrick: Ed Orgeron Could Be Fired by LSU for HC Who Can Recruit Arch Manning

Arch Manning is from Louisiana, but the state's flagship college football program may need to make a change if it is going to convince him to join its team. On Wednesday, Dan Patrick cited a source who told him, "LSU has to hire someone who can get into the Arch Manning sweepstakes, and that person is not Ed Orgeron."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
kiss951.com

Could This Song Be Why Alabama Lost To Texas A&M On Saturday?

The number 1 college football team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lost their first game since the 2019 season on Saturday. Alabama fell in a shootout with Texas A&M who clinched the game on a last-second field goal. Now if you’re a fan of the Tide there is no need to panic. Winning out would still be more than enough to get them in the College Football Playoff. But Bama fans were feeling emotions this weekend that they hadn’t felt in a while. And it certainly united the rest of the college football world, because success, which Bama has had a lot of in recent years, can lead to dislike.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Football Prediction and Preview

Week 5 of the 2021 college football season is filled with intriguing and high-profile matchups in the SEC, with none bigger than Ole Miss meeting Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the nation, but the Rebels have their sights set on an upset after last year's shootout in Oxford. In addition to two high-scoring offenses and elite quarterbacks squaring off, there's also the storyline of former Alabama assistant Lane Kiffin returning to Tuscaloosa. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 23-0 against former assistants, but Kiffin has the firepower to make this one interesting on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: ‘Less Bad’ defense not enough for Ole Miss

Ask most in the Alabama Football and Ole Miss fanbases and it will be said both teams have improved defenses. How much better is debatable – and that is true for the Tide and the Rebels. Last season’s Crimson Tide defense was terrible in Oxford, MS, but it got better throughout the season and finished as the SEC’s top scoring defense.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso makes bold prediction for Ole Miss-Alabama

Lee Corso won’t be selecting the headgear for Ole Miss vs. Alabama, because he’ll be in Athens for Arkansas’ game at Georgia. So, he’ll choose either the Razorbacks’ mascot head or the Bulldogs’ mascot head. However, the Saturday morning College GameDay crew will certainly be discussing Ole Miss’ game in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy