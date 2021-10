Reality came hard and fast for the Rams in Week 4. As I watched this game, it was a perfect storm of the Cardinals desperately wanting to shake the storyline of 0-8 vs. LAR in the last 4 years AND then the Rams just beating themselves with the following: missed throws by Stafford, a RB fumble, WR drops, lack of containment in the run/pass game, and not getting off the field on 3rd & Long. For the offense, I am more forgiving as I believe Stafford and his WRs are still figuring one another out. As for the defense, they definitely deserve more of the heat. Quick turnaround. Must win divisional game for Week 5 @ SEA in Prime Time.

