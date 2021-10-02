CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Downtown SLO ‘Holiday Happenings’ announced

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMd65_0cF3EuHw00

– Downtown SLO is delighted to announce the return of the 45th Annual Holiday Parade, to take place on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. This year, the annual Holiday Parade theme is California Dreamin.’ The theme was chosen by the public, who voted online on Downtown SLO’s social media channels. The event is one of the largest parades on the Central Coast, attracting thousands of spectators. The parade will feature over 80 decorative floats, vehicles, marching bands, dancers, and more.

Downtown San Luis Obispo has been the region’s destination for making holiday memories for more than 40 years. This year, traditions return including Santa’s House, the Classic Carousel and a dazzling Holiday Plaza full of lights and sights for photos.

The holiday season will kick off on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 with the opening of the centerpiece of the season: the Holiday Plaza! Visit Santa at Santa’s House, ride the Classic Carousel, and explore sparkly, interactive light exhibits that glow at night. These decorations, along with the 20-foot lighted Holiday tree, will offer fun and festive backdrops for family photos in Mission Plaza.

Downtown SLO invites the community to keep their dollars local this holiday season and support local businesses when shopping for gifts. Additionally, Downtown SLO will offer holiday shopping opportunities unlike any other with a diverse line-up of small merchants and national retailers. A full list of stores can be found in the online business directory at DowntownSLO.com.

A complete schedule of events and more information will be available in late October/early November. Check for updates and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit SLOHolidays.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

