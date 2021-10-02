CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Nørgaard: ‘The Danish fans have found their national team again’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Christian Nørgaard faces his former Brentford teammate Saïd Benrahma in the derby against West Ham. ‘He did me badly in one of the pre-season games,’ says the Dane.

It is the calm after the storm, a few days on from Brentford’s breathless draw at home to Liverpool. The ground is empty, lighting rigs occupy the pitch and a couple of blocks behind the dugouts, Christian Nørgaard raises one of the challenges of such memorable occasions under the lights: the insomnia that invariably follows.

“I slept around 2.30am or 3am,” he says. “For a new stadium, it already has a lot of great memories, with the win against Arsenal and the draw against Liverpool – two amazing games. Liverpool was a late game, a crazy game and that makes it harder to fall asleep at night. The Ryder Cup was on so that made it a bit easier – I could watch a bit of that.”

Nørgaard grins but, as well as spending time with his wife, Josefine, and their one-year-old son, Elliot, at home in west London, golf is one of the ways he likes to unwind when time allows, playing three-balls with his Denmark teammates Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen, of Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

Who is the best out on the course? “I think that would be me but I’ve also played for longer than them. Hopefully they can get up to speed so we can have more of an even game,” he says, smiling. His handicap is around 14. “Acceptable,” he says, “but I would like to get it lower.

“I played Sam Saunders, the assistant coach from the B team but I got my ass kicked completely. It was embarrassing. I need to get the players here going a bit more because it is quite fun to do next to football because you can keep that competitiveness. It can be frustrating – that is the beautiful thing about golf: it can be the best thing in the world but also the worst. I’ve had so many times where I’ve thought: ‘Seriously, what am I doing here, why am I spending my time going around duffing balls and missing easy putts?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXgds_0cF3EQ0G00
Christian Nørgaard celebrates scoring for Brentford against Arsenal. ‘For a new stadium, it already has a lot of great memories.’ Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Nørgaard is calmness personified on and off the pitch, a crucial cog in a Brentford team that have made an impressive start to life in the top flight and warm company as he discusses an extraordinary year to date – promotion, his first Premier League goal, being part of the Denmark team that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals and getting married. “It will be hard to top. I’m trying to enjoy the moment because you never know when it could be over.”

Last week his manager, Thomas Frank, who first coached him as a 15-year-old at Lyngby, described Nørgaard as a “late bloomer” more than capable of slotting into the base of Liverpool’s midfield and while that compliment could be added to a timeline comprising predominantly highs, one particular low stands out from a special summer.

Nørgaard was sitting among the Denmark substitutes when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during their opening European Championship game, requiring life-saving medical treatment. His club-mate, Mathias Jensen, replaced Eriksen after a lengthy stoppage.

“It was meant to be a big, big party in Copenhagen, the first time the Euros was ever held there, the opening game against Finland and then that happened, so you can imagine how that was, when you’re up here with all the expectations and how much we were all looking forward to that game and then hitting rock bottom.

“I think everyone learned something new about themselves that day, how they react in certain situations and situations like that which we hope will never occur again in our life. I only saw teammates that were willing to sacrifice for each other or try to help out where they could, not only players but staff as well. Many of the players, the referees and the doctors had not been in situations like this. It was amazing to see how they reacted and how they did their job in very hard circumstances.”

Eriksen’s collapse, Nørgaard says, acted as a reminder of how precious life is and galvanised the entire country. “The national team has found the Danish fans and the Danish fans have found their national team again,” the 27-year-old says, meshing his hands together. “We managed to get even closer, even tighter as a team. Now every game is a sellout in Parken. You receive so much support when you’re driving through Copenhagen – there are flags and red shirts everywhere. There are more important things than sport but sport can really bring people together when something like that happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyKNU_0cF3EQ0G00
Christian Nørgaard vies with England’s Mason Mount during Denmark’s 2-1 defeat in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Brentford, whose owner, Matthew Benham, also owns Midtjylland, is home to a “little Denmark” – Nørgaard is one of seven Danish first-team players, while the co-director of football, Rasmus Ankersen, Frank and his assistant, Brian Riemer, also call Denmark home – and their tight-knit squad have established a wonderful bond with supporters. After their historic victory over Arsenal, Frank made a beeline for Woody, a young fan with Down’s syndrome. Supporters no doubt struggled to sleep that night, too.

For the players, a sleep coach, Anna West, is there to help. “It is a poor night of sleep after a game and then [it is about] trying to get your powers back again before the training restarts. She comes by the training ground once a month and you make a plan, what you need, what you’re struggling with, what are you doing well and so on. Sleep is a big part of our life and has a main role in terms of our injury prevention and performance in general.”

Sunday’s London derby at West Ham provides another opportunity for Brentford to celebrate, but standing in their way will be a familiar face in Saïd Benrahma, who became a fans’ favourite in two sparkling years at the club. “I know,” says Nørgaard. “He did me badly in one of the pre-season games where he dropped the shoulder and he pinned it in the top corner. He can do that in a friendly but I’m not letting him do that on Sunday,” he laughs.

The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA
The Independent

Is Spain vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League final

France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being...
SOCCER
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
AFP

Brazil lose perfect start but close in on WC qualification

The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 0-0 draw in Barraquilla on Sunday. The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the single South American table by eight points before kick-off. Coach Tite's side are still almost certain to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically. Copa America winners Argentina could cut Brazil's lead to six points if they beat Uruguay later on Sunday.
SOCCER
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
WORLD
The Independent

Tammy Abraham will ‘keep pushing’ to claim England World Cup place

Tammy Abraham declared he is ready to cement his place in England’s World Cup plans.The striker scored on his first international start for four years as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Andorra 5-0.Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also scored on a comfortable night in Group I for the Three Lions as they moved a step closer to reaching next year’s tournament in Qatar.Abraham has netted four times in 10 outings for Roma since his summer move from Chelsea to earn an England recall and wants to stay in Southgate’s thoughts.“Hopefully it shows I’m clearly doing the right...
SOCCER
The Independent

France come from behind to beat Spain in Nations League final as Kylian Mbappe seals win

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and win the Nations League on Sunday. Mikel Oyarzabal followed up his pair of semi-final assists against Italy with Spain’s opening goal, but Karim Benzema quickly hit back before Mbappe’s winner.It was a second successive comeback win for Didier Deschamps’s side after their thrilling 3-2 semi-final success against Belgium.Paul Pogba and Benzema linked up well early on, but Cesar Azpilicueta prevented the latter from setting up Mbappe.Hugo Lloris saved easily from Pablo Sarabia at the other end, while Azpilicueta again thwarted Benzema with a key block.France...
SOCCER
