No. 1 FSU takes down Clemson at Riggs Field

CLEMSON, S.C. - The top-ranked Florida State Seminoles (11-0-0, 4-0-0 ACC) defeated the Tigers 4-1 on Friday night at Historic Riggs Field. Just two minutes into the game, Clemson (7-4-0, 2-2-0 ACC) got on the board first. After Renee Guion lofted a high corner kick into the box, the ball ricocheted off a Florida State defender and into the net. However, the Seminoles’ potent offensive attack responded with a pair of goals in the 23rd and 27th minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the break.