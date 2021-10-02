CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

No. 1 FSU takes down Clemson at Riggs Field

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. - The top-ranked Florida State Seminoles (11-0-0, 4-0-0 ACC) defeated the Tigers 4-1 on Friday night at Historic Riggs Field. Just two minutes into the game, Clemson (7-4-0, 2-2-0 ACC) got on the board first. After Renee Guion lofted a high corner kick into the box, the ball ricocheted off a Florida State defender and into the net. However, the Seminoles’ potent offensive attack responded with a pair of goals in the 23rd and 27th minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline’s decision to mandate vaccinations. Southwest canceled...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
The Hill

The cities and states marking Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time

A growing number of states and cities are marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time this year, with some entirely ditching Monday’s federally recognized Columbus Day holiday. President Biden on Friday issued the first presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, saying federal policies for generations had sought to systematically...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riggs Field#Virginia Tech Hokies#American Football#Tigers 4 1#Acc
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy