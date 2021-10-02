CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Corvette Z06 Previewed, 2022 Acura Integra To Go Five Door, And Genesis GV60 Has An EV Drift Mode: Your Weekly Brief

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For the first time, sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles overtook diesel-powered vehicles. Data provided by JATO Europe saw that European sales of gas-powered cars still had the lion’s share of the market, but it’s noted that sales of petrol vehicles are declining.

CNET

The best small SUV for 2021

It's no wonder SUVs are on basically everyone's car shopping list these days: They make a lot more sense for buyers compared with a sedan. Automakers know that, too, and it's hard to not find a new SUV sitting at any car dealership lot. While they come in all shapes and sizes, we want to go over the best small and compact SUVs on the market today. Out of the many, we picked the ones that impress us the most.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2023 Acura Integra Will Be A Five-Door Liftback, Lucid Goes Into Production, And M3 Touring Competition Teased: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest figures from the FBI show a nearly 12 percent rise in car thefts in 2020. Common components that can be easily removed and resold are frequent targets. The majority of car thieves who were arrested were males between the ages of 25 and 29, although six arrests were of those under the age of 10!
CARS
Carscoops

First Look At The 2023 Corvette Z06, BMW M4 CSL Spied Testing, And A 612 HP Alfa Restomod For Half A Million: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to data provided by JATO Europe, August saw European sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles overtake diesel-powered vehicles for the first time ever. Gas power still has the lion’s share of the market, with 56 percent, but it’s noted that sales of petrol vehicles are declining.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Acura Integra returns in 2022 as hatchback

Acura in August confirmed the return of its Integra nameplate during 2021 Monterey Car Week in California, which coincided with the debut of the 2022 NSX Type S. On Tuesday the automaker released a second teaser image and confirmed that like the original Integra, the new model will be a five-door hatchback when it debuts in 2022.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Acura Teases the Shapely Rear End of the 5-Door 2023 Integra

Acura just posted a very short clip on its social media channels that features another glimpse of the highly-anticipated 2023 Integra, and this time it's of the car's shapely rear end. In classic Acura style, the 10-second teaser poses more questions than answers. The video clip rolls out with a...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Genesis GV60 Electric Crossover Has Up To 429 HP And Includes A Drift Mode

A little while after it was previewed, the all-new Genesis GV60 has been officially unveiled by the South Korean car manufacturer during an online event. Like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the GV60 is underpinned by the Hyundai Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will be offered in standard rear-wheel drive, standard four-wheel drive, and performance variants.
CARS
carthrottle.com

The 429bhp Genesis GV60 Has A Drift Mode For Some Reason

Genesis has revealed technical details for its Kia EV6 GT-related GV60, which has a 'Drift Mode'. These days, it seems any all-wheel drive hot hatch worth its (marketing) salt simply must have a drift mode. The Ford Focus RS blazed (or rather drifted) the trail a few years ago, and now the VW Golf R, Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S all have such a function. The next time a new AWD hot hatch is announced with a drift mode, we won’t be surprised. But a sensible, luxury-focused EV? That’s much more noteworthy.
CARS
AutoExpress

New 2022 Honda Integra teased as five-door fastback hatch

Having announced the revival of the iconic Integra nameplate in August, Honda has revealed a new teaser image of the upcoming car, which is set to arrive in 2022. The Integra moniker was last seen in 2006 when the fourth generation car, which was never sold officially in the UK. went off sale. Until now, the badge is primarily associated with compact, two-door, front-wheel drive coupes, however, as this latest teaser shot reveals, the new Integra will adopt a five-door fastback body style.
CARS
Autoblog

Genesis GV60 gets a Drift mode and up to 429 horsepower

We just got a chance to poke around the Genesis GV60 for the first time, and you can read about that experience here. But in addition to seeing all of its design secrets, there are official specs (with one big asterisk) available for us to share with you. The asterisk is that all of these specs are for the GV60 on the Korean market. Exact specs and feature options for the U.S. are still to be determined. That said, it’s safe to assume that our GV60 will be very close or nearly identical to the one we’ll describe below.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2023 Genesis GV60 is a Stylish EV You Unlock With Your Face

The littlest Genesis crossover will also feature a dedicated drift mode, and a performance model with 483 horsepower. Genesis late Wednesday revealed more information on its dramatic GV60 electric vehicle. After its initial reveal earlier this summer, we now know more details on the brand’s first dedicated electric model. When it launches, the GV60 will feature plenty of forward-thinking tech, and be the most powerful production Genesis model available.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Genesis GV60 EV Will Offer AWD, Up to 429 HP, Lots of Tech

Genesis has revealed more details about the 2023 GV60 electric vehicle. It will offer three powertrain setups ranging from 225 hp to 429 hp. Expect to see the GV60 go on sale in the U.S. in 2022. After showing off the look of its first EV last month, Genesis is...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Genesis GV60 fully revealed with all-wheel-drive and Boost Mode

Compact model is the firm’s first bespoke EV. Genesis has disclosed further details about its upcoming EV – the GV60. Though a gallery of images was revealed back in August, this is the first time that Genesis has revealed details of what will power the GV60. The brand’s first bespoke...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Genesis GV60 First Look: Gee, It's an EV

Update: This post has been updated to include powertrain information for the Korean-market GV60. Genesis is no longer without a dedicated electric vehicle, as the brand pulled the wraps off of its GV60 SUV. The little electric hatch, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, wears bodywork that ... well let's just say it's interesting. Who knows, maybe the looks of this new Genesis will grow on us in time. There are certainly many small details that warrant praise. This includes the car's clamshell hood that envelopes the front fenders, its trick C-pillar decor, and its smart-looking rear hatch, which includes a nicely integrated rear spoiler.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Genesis GV60

Genesis hasn't been around for too long but quickly established itself as a genuinely viable alternative to the Germans with a range of sleek, luxurious sedans. But the automotive landscape changes quickly which is why Hyundai's luxury arm has had no option but to expand. The brand's first-ever SUV, the GV80, was the first big step to claiming a bigger slice of the luxury market, and now there's another first in the form of the GV60. This is the first battery-electric Genesis model. With many advanced technologies, plenty of power, and coupe-like lines that are increasingly in favor these days, the GV60 could quickly become a big seller for the brand.
CARS
Fox News

The electric Genesis GV60 lets you open its doors with your face

One look is all it takes. The Genesis GV60 electric utility vehicle has been fully revealed with facial recognition technology that lets you to unlock its doors with just a glance. The compact luxury model can also be started with a fingerprint instead of a key and features a crystal...
CARS
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Z06 Convertible Spied For The First Time

A prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette Z06 Convertible has been spotted testing by GM Authority photographers for the first time. Until now, all previous sightings of the C8 Corvette Z06 in its partially undisguised form have been in the Coupe body style. This marks the first time we’ve spotted the C8 Z06 Convertible, which trades the removable Targa roof panel for a retracting hardtop convertible roof.
CARS

