Winderman: Heat trade ledger again hangs in the balance, perhaps with a past to reconcile | Commentary

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 9 days ago

Pat Riley lacks patience. In the NBA, that hardly is a character flaw.

So draft picks have been dealt as if launched from T-shirt cannons. Development projects passed along to be cultivated elsewhere. Youthful promise often sacrificed in the name of proven productivity.

Over the past 27 months, that has proven the case at least in triplicate with the Heat president. Josh Richardson was dispatched to the Philadelphia 76ers for Jimmy Butler in the 2019 offseason, Justise Winslow to the Memphis Grizzlies at the 2020 NBA trading deadline for a two-year rental of Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa sent the Toronto Raptors in August as part of a package for Kyle Lowry.

The first two of those moves contributed to the Heat’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals. The latest of those moves was made in the hope of revisiting such success.

But with Butler now 32, Lowry 35 and Iguodala at 37 having moved on for a reunion run with the Golden State Warriors, there remains ample time for Richardson (28), Winslow (25) and Achiuwa (22) to rewrite their stories. And that always is the risk for a franchise that once discarded the 22-year-old promise of Patrick Beverley in 2010 training camp in favor of the 32-year-old over-the-hill remnants of what was left of Eddie House’s final NBA season.

For Richardson, his offseason trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Boston Celtics may well represent his final chance to recapture what made him such an intriguing Heat 2015 second-round selection. Since his move to Philadelphia in the Butler deal, the two-way spark offered with the Heat has gone AWOL.

“I think last year, mentally I just kind of got on a rollercoaster,” Richardson told The Athletic during Celtics camp. “It’s tough. It’s a long season and there’s a lot of outside factors these last few years that have been going on, and then everybody has their own personal stuff. Going forward, I just gotta stay confident and try to be more consistent with my shots. But so far, I think I’ve been doing it.”

For Richardson, part of it last season was dealing with a bout of COVID and also an absence due to contact tracing. There also was the perception of his teams coming out on the losing ends of his previous two trades, with the Heat getting Butler and then the 76ers getting Seth Curry. This time, he was offloaded by the Mavericks essentially in a salary dump.

With Winslow, it is as if he has disappeared from view since being dealt by the Heat, to the point that the Grizzlies allowed him to depart as a free agent this offseason rather than paying him the $13 million option on the final year of the three-year extension signed with the Heat. Instead, he had to settle for $8 million over two years with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For now, the goal is to see if Winslow’s versatility remains viable in the absence of offensive consistency, as questions continue about an injury pattern that dates to his Heat tenure.

“You look at Justise in terms of where his curve was going prior to the hip injury,” Clippers President Lawrence Frank told The Athletic . “He’s a multi-positional player. We think he’s a high-level defender. With Miami, he had a great stretch at playing point guard. And he’s another guy that brings positional versatility, another downhill attacker and another playmaker.”

Said Winslow, “I feel that my game is coming back and I’m feeling good about that.”

Then there is Achiuwa, the 2020 Heat first-round pick out of Memphis who found himself on a team limited with patience, signing 31-year-old Dewayne Dedmon to replace him in last season’s rotation and then moving him for Lowry.

With the Raptors, there appears to be a far more nurturing culture, albeit one of necessity after the loss of Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka in recent seasons.

“I think there’s not a whole lot he can’t do,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “We play some one-on-one, we have some one-on-one tournaments and he’s winning those frequently.

“It’s how do we clean up his game? How do we give him a few decisions to make and get to all of that stuff later, what’s going to fit, and help him be most successful right now?”

The NBA is replete with stories of second, third and fourth chances, which yet could bode well for Achiuwa, Winslow and Richardson. In each case, it could turn into a case of not recognizing what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.

Or, as has largely been the Riley refrain, you can live in the moment, attempt to re-create how the trades of Richardson and Winslow had the Heat bubbling over in the 2020 playoffs at Disney World, perhaps next to produce a champagne moment with Lowry.

IN THE LANE

TRUE BLOOD: Well, Joel Embiid finally went and said it this past week. At least in his view, allowing Jimmy Butler to depart to the Heat in the 2019 offseason was nothing more than the 76ers attempting to appease Ben Simmons . Amid Simmons’ contract kerfuffle in Philadelphia, Embiid make it clear where he stood on the issue when he said of Simmons, “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al [ Horford ], we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands.” It is why when there appeared to be a time Embiid might force his own way out of Philadelphia that the Butler/Miami link rang true. And still might.

SETTLING IN: No, Toronto was not necessarily Goran Dragic ’s landing spot of choice, and, yes, the former Heat guard almost assuredly will be relocated by the Raptors by February’s NBA trading deadline. But, for now, the veteran guard is saying all the right things, including expressing a willingness/desire to remain in the type of bench role he held for most of the past two seasons with the Heat. “I’m a professional, playing this league for 14 years, so I love basketball,” he said. “I’m gonna do everything that it takes to be part of this team and to help young players to grow.”

ANOTHER CHANCE: Speaking of relocation, now with his third team in as many seasons, former Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. believes he has found a fitting landing spot with the Chicago Bulls, after an uneven run last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones said the Bulls were among the teams that pursued him in the 2020 offseason before he went from the Heat to the Blazers. That’s not to say he wasn’t surprised about being included in the three-way August trade that sent Lauri Markkanen from Chicago to Cleveland. “When I got the news, I was literally at my training facility lifting weights,” Jones told NBCSports Chicago . “I didn’t know anything about it until I checked my phone because I had 30 missed calls and 20 messages from everybody.” Jones is in the second and final year of the two-year, $18.9 million deal he signed when he left the Heat.

ADDED RESPONSIBILITY: The Heat have announced that Ruth Riley Hunter will expand her current broadcast role and now also serve as Broadcast Analyst & Basketball Analytics/Player Programs Manager. Riley will continue in her role as radio analyst for home games and television analyst for home and road games. Her previous management experience included time as general manager of the WNBA San Antonio Stars, as well as first vice president of the WNBA player association and global director of the NBA Academy’s women’s program.

NUMBER

11. Years since the Heat have had a losing record during the preseason, when they went 3-4 in 2010-11. The Heat went 1-1 during the pandemic-truncated 2020 preseason. The Heat’s six-game 2021 preseason opens Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

