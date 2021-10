The front may bring us some high and mid level clouds, but rain still looks to stay across central and northern New England Today. A perfect last Saturday for the Big E! High pressure pushes off shore on Sunday as it becomes a bit muggy. (dew points 55-60 A front approaching from the west may bring us a few showers, but it looks to hold off until the evening or at night. Highs will reach back into the low to mid-70s. The front will slow down as it settles over us on Monday. This will bring us shower or periods of rain with cooler temperatures. Rain totals will likely be less than 1/2". It will be a bit muggy with highs in the 60's. The front looks to push out for the middle of the week giving way to season.

