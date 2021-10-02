CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOT AIR: West Boca Raton Woman Accused Of Breaking Mom’s Nose Over Broken A/C

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 9 days ago

CENTURY VILLAGE: PBSO Responds For Air Conditioning Dispute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RXNt_0cF3E32200
Katrin Blumenfeld, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A broken air conditioner allegedly led to a broken nose in West Boca Raton’s Century Village. Now, 46 year old Katrina Blumenfeld is charged with “battery on a person 65 years of age or older.”

This is the narrative from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Tuesday September 28, 2021 at 0755 hours, I responded to 222 Preston F, located in the Century Village West Development, unincorporated Boca Raton FL 33434 in reference to a domestic dispute in progress. The complainant [redacted] reported to PBSO dispatch that her daughter, Katrin Blumenfeld spit on her face and broke her nose. Upon arrival I met with [redacted], who stated the following. [Redacted] stated this morning she was sleeping in her bed and her daughter entered her room and woke her up.”

“[Redacted] claimed that Katrin began to argue with her in reference to the air conditioner not working and the argument began to escalate. [Redacted] stated she asked Katrin to leave her alone and [redacted] claims that Katrin then spit on her face and punched her nose. [Redacted] stated she was able to separate herself from Katrin and she applied ice to her facial area and called 911 to report the incident.”

“[Redacted]showed me where she claims Katrin struck her and I observed a red abrasion on the left side of her nose. Katrin refused to be evaluated by fire rescue or be transported to the hospital. Katrin completed a sworn written statement and she is willing to testify in court and prosecute. I then spoke with Katrin, in regards to the incident, she stated the following. Katrin claims that she and her mother began to argue this morning and Katrin claims her mother spit towards her. Katrin stated she then swung her hand towards her mother’s face and struck her. Katrin did not make any claim of injury and no injuries were observed.”

“After speaking with [redacted] and Katrin, I find that there is probable cause to arrest Katrin for the charge of Battery On Person 65 Years Of Age Or Older, per F.S.S. 784.08. Katrin was handcuffed and the handcuffs were checked for proper tightness, fit and double locked. Katrin was transported to the Main Jail and this case is cleared by arrest.”

Katrin Blumenfeld was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and later released on her own recognizance. A court date is pending. The alleged victim is in her 70s.

Comments / 6

so flo joe
9d ago

this chick looks inbred for real, obviously living with her mother at this age, I'm guessin shes fkn useless

Reply
4
Margaret Bean
9d ago

I hope her mother doesn’t let her come back to live with her. It’s time that she gets a job and grows up.

Reply
3
 

