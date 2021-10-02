Colerain students honored as southwest region Week 7 Scholar Athletes

CINCINNATI — Two Colerain High School students who are both active in school and service groups were named as the Week 7 Scholar Athletes for the southwestern region. Nina Rigby is a tennis player for Colerain. When not on the court, Rigby is active in her school as a senior class officer who also serves on the homecoming committee and is enrolled in AP and CCP classes. In the community, she has donated her hair multiple times to Locks of Love through her church group. She plans on attending the University of Cincinnati to study business or communications.