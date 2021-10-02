CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Build A Person-Following Creepy Head for Halloween with a Raspberry Pi

By Ryder Damen
Halloween is coming, and what better way to celebrate the season than by using machine learning and a Raspberry Pi to accomplish something spooky! This year I’ve built a mannequin head that uses person detection and a simple servo motor to detect when a person is walking by and turn the head to follow them. I’m using a simple styrofoam mannequin head with some coloured in eyes from the dollar store, but you’re welcome to dress it up to fit your house’s theme or use a completely different kind of head or object. As long as you can use a servo to rotate it, the result is the same.

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

