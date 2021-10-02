CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Viper Elite II DDR4-4000 C20 Review: Lacks Venom

By Zhiye Liu
 9 days ago
Patriot's Viper Elite II DDR4-4000 C20 would be a great memory kit if only its loose timings didn't hold it back. Practically every piece of modern computer hardware has RGB lighting. The memory market, in particular, is filled with flashy memory kits, and it's to the point that it's getting ever more difficult to find normal kits. Luckily for the 'purists,' Patriot recently launched its Viper Elite II series, the follow-up to the brand's Viper Elite lineup. The Viper Elite II not only aims at securing a spot on our list of the best RAM, but the series also looks to capture consumers that still value a good old-fashioned design that's devoid of all the glitz.

