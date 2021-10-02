Patriot Viper Elite II DDR4-4000 C20 Review: Lacks Venom

The Colorful iGame Vulcan DDR4-4266 C18 merits consideration if you have the latest Intel system or if you desperately need a matching memory for a white build. Despite being one of the more seasoned hardware brands in the industry, most casual users haven't even heard of Colorful. It's hard to blame them when Colorful products are rarely available outside of the Chinese market. In recent times, Colorful has made an effort to get out of its comfort zone, and evidence of that is the availability of Colorful graphics cards at U.S. retailer Newegg. Like countless other hardware brands, Colorful has ventured into different hardware segments, including the memory market. Although the company has a couple of memory lineups, the iGame series offers a decent array of memory kits that could soon vie for a spot on our list of Best RAM.

