The Falcons are 1-3 to start the 2021 season, fresh off a shootout loss to Washington and now sitting squarely at the bottom of the NFC South. But they've seen improvement at their most important position basically every week since kicking off the Arthur Smith regime, with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan posting his best numbers of the year to date against Washington. Ryan's four touchdowns on Sunday weren't enough to lift Atlanta, but the signal-caller still maintains that the Falcons have the firepower to turn things around. Not only that, but his mind hasn't changed at all regarding his future in the city.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO