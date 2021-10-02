CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats continue fight to save President Biden's $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations. But it’s not getting done right now. Biden huddled...

TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Here’s why Democrats should be worried about the next election

American politics is in a state of high flux and both parties are searching, painfully, for balance. Democrats are holding on to threadbare majorities in the House and Senate and desperate to reach a major accomplishment before midterm politics take over the calendar. But rather than speak as one, the party’s progressives from blue states are in a public and […]
