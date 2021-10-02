Behind enemy lines for Titans' Week 4 matchup with Jets

The Tennessee Titans head into a Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets as road favorites with both teams going in opposite directions.

The Titans have won each of their last two games and sit atop the AFC South, while the Jets are winless through three week, coming off a shutout loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, and sit in the cellar of the AFC East.

Offense has been the biggest issue for Gang Green to start the season. Their rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson has struggled, and he’s not getting much help from his offensive line and receivers, either.

Despite injuries, New York’s defense has been respectable, ranking no worse than 14th in any of the major categories. However, the unit was dealt yet another blow after safety Marcus Maye went down to injury.

In order to get more information on the Titans’ Week 4 opponent, we met up with Gary Phillips of Jets Wire and asked him five questions about the team he covers. Here’s what he had to say:

1. Do the Jets' offensive struggles have more to do with Zach Wilson or with what's going on around him?

Phillips: There’s plenty of blame to go around. Wilson tends to hold the ball too long and would benefit from more boring decisions, while his offensive linemen often act as if blocking is not part of their job description. New York’s receivers haven’t exactly displayed sure hands and OC Mike LaFleur is going through his own rookie growing pains. A more consistent ground game would take some pressure off Wilson, but that would also require dependable bodies in the trenches.

2. Despite the losses, do you feel head coach Robert Saleh is changing the culture in New York?

Phillips: In some ways, for sure. His demeanor alone is refreshing and energizing compared to Adam Gase’s standoffishness, Todd Bowles’ quietness and Rex Ryan’s bombast. Saleh comes off as passionate, thoughtful, and confident, but without arrogance. He’s genuine, personable and seems to really believe the things he’s saying. I’m curious, though, as to how his glass-half-full-mindset will be perceived if the Jets continue to lose, as expected. Eventually, fans, media and even players will tire of hearing platitudes about process and development. Nothing will change the culture more than winning.

3. The Jets' defense looks like it has been solid thus far. What is its biggest strength?

Phillips: Definitely the line, which Mike Vrabel summed up pretty well: “I would imagine that this’ll be one of the best, if not the best, defensive fronts we’ll play this year. [Quinnen] Williams, [Foley] Fatukasi, [Sheldon] Rankins, [John] Franklin-Myers, [Nathan] Shepherd. They roll them one after another.” There’s a ton of depth and variety there. That said, New York’s young corners have also played surprisingly well.

4. What is your early impression of former Titan Corey Davis?

Phillips: His two-touchdown debut was impressive, but he also failed to haul in some catchable balls in Week 3, which hurt the offense’s momentum. Given the entire offense’s struggles, it’s a little hard to judge Davis after three games, but he should have a few more receptions than the 12 he’s totaled on 22 targets. That said, it looks like Davis has a strong rapport with Wilson, dating back to the summer. That’s obviously a plus.

5. Give us your prediction for Week 4.

Phillips: The Jets are going to lose (this is almost always my prediction). Even with Tennessee short on receivers, the Titans still have a ton of firepower on both sides of the ball. The Jets, meanwhile, are coming off their worst game of this young season.

