Al Horford: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum don’t need to be best friends

By Bobby Manning
CelticsBlog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum was glowing after he and Jaylen Brown combined for 50 points for the second consecutive night back in December of 2019, beating the Pistons in a blowout. They’d do it again the next night vs. the Hornets, then unload 64 combined on Cleveland, as the Celtics won 8-of-9 into the new year, with their stars connecting on run outs, threes and dunks. A win over the Nuggets featured shared haymakers through a decisive third, with both players finishing the frame with 20 points.

www.celticsblog.com

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown Tried To Impress Taylor Rooks, Saying He Would Win 6 Championship By The Time He Turned 28: "Dude Also Fighting To Keep His Eyes Up"

Jaylen Brown could have a bright future with the Boston Celtics. The young prospect has been in the NBA for just a few years now but has already reached All-Star status with the team. On top of that, his chemistry with Jayson Tatum could allow the Celtics to be a powerhouse in the NBA if they surround them with the right pieces.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Preseason Game 1 Take and Potential rotations

When you get it handed to you by one of the worst teams in the NBA in a preseason game, one would think negativity is in order. I came out excited of what could be, however, even though there was plenty that went wrong. I also liked that coach isn't waiting until the season starts to explore and figure some things out. I like that many players played 20+ minutes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown Comments On Photo Of Him An Jayson Tatum As Teenagers In 2014: "Out Of All The Pictures And All The People, It Was This Dude I Was In The Picture With."

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are most well known for being a star duo for the Boston Celtics. Both are players who have versatile games, being able to score and defend. They've gotten to the Eastern Conference Finals together twice already, and there's no question that they will be a duo to fear in the future.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown is cleared for training camp

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens gave a notable update on the Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, confirming he is cleared to practice and participate during training camp. Brown missed the final few weeks of the Celtics season and was forced to watch from the sidelines as his team...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown details key to relationship with Tatum

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are about to begin their fifth season together as teammates on the Boston Celtics. While the duo played in the All-Star Game together for the first time last season -- it was Brown's first appearance, Tatum's second -- the Celtics finished with their worst winning percentage (.500, 36-36) since before either player was drafted and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, their earliest exit together.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Role players come up big: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Raptors

1. At this point, it’s well-known that Jayson Tatum is an elite scorer. Ime Udoka is challenging Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, to be playmakers for others. For Tatum, that evolution started a couple of years ago, right before the 2019-20 season paused. He started to read traps better at that point. Now, Tatum is reading straight double teams quicker than ever.
NBA
chatsports.com

Video: Jaylen Brown shows off improved handles

Ud83dudc40 into day one of training camp pic.twitter.com/ASaE8Tq5ot. Jaylen Brown looks to be fully recovered from the wrist surgery that sidelined him for the end of the 2020-21 regular season as well as the playoffs. But not only that, but it looks like he's tightened up his handles as well. Seems that every year Brown has improved another aspect of his game.
NBA
chatsports.com

Al Horford impressing early, making ‘huge’ case to be Celtics starter

The Celtics have plenty of training camp battles at the bottom of the roster that will be sorted out over the next few weeks, but also a big one (literally) at the top: Will Al Horford or Rob Williams be the team’s starter at center?. A strong case could be...
NBA
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Available to begin camp

Brown (wrist) will be fully available to start training camp, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown's status was somewhat in question after he revealed last week that his wrist was still healing following a surgical procedure back in mid-May. However, the star forward will not face any limitations when training camp begins Tuesday, which is an ultra-encouraging sign for a Celtics team hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. On an individual basis, however, Brown had the best season of his career, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers per game. As he heads into his sixth NBA season, Brown's fantasy value is at an all-time high.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics Media Day 2021: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Top Interviews, Videos

The Boston Celtics had a disappointing 2020-21 season. The team went just 36-36 and lost in five games to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. But major changes came this offseason. Former head coach Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the president of basketball...
NBA
chatsports.com

The quiet return of Al Horford

"It's a bigger appreciation...I'm so happy to be back in Boston," Horford said at Media Day on Monday. "I appreciate even more what it means to be a Celtic and represent Boston. Looking at the group we have here, I'm even more excited." Al Horford signed with the Boston Celtics...
NBA
Boston Herald

Al Horford has seen the fountain of youth

Al Horford is normally working the oil back into his joints at this time of year. His team has likely had a deep playoff run, and in an attempt to mitigate the wear and tear, the 35-year-old has spent the summer in recovery. Not so much this fall, though. “Going...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Al Horford, back and better than ever

At Media Day, President of Basketball Operations gushed about the return of Al Horford, saying, “bringing Al back is huge. His leadership is quiet, measured, and full of patience.”. In a later interview, Horford said, “I’d like to be more vocal.”. That might be the only moment of disagreement as...
NBA
NESN

What Al Horford Noticed About Jayson Tatum Since Returning To Celtics

Al Horford makes everyone better. The Boston Celtics have loved having him back on the team, and he’s picked up right where he left off in reunions with guys like Robert Williams and Dennis Schröder so far in training camp, getting a captain vote from Jaylen Brown in the process.
NBA

