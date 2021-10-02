CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Man Reportedly Attacked by a Rooster

Cock-a-doodle-doo. Crime seems to be on the rise just about everywhere, and the wave of misconduct has left many law abiding citizens concerned. One man in New York was the apparent victim of a random assault Thursday morning while on his way to work. But what's making this case rather strange is that the suspect in the case is not human. It's not even a pack of wild dogs. You could say however, that this recent crime to hit the city was rather fowl.

New York Man Busted For Allegedly Using Fake Vaccine Card at Work

As the debate rages on whether employers can mandate that their workers show proof of vaccination, fake vaccination cards are becoming more of a problem. But take note - if you get busted with a fake card you could be facing some steep consequences. One New York State man recently found out the hard way, according to CBS. Could he actually be facing up to seven years behind bars? Sounds a bit much, but officials don't this sort of stuff lightly.
MTA Busts Area Man for Allegedly Racking Up Over 50K in Tolls

Looks like one man's luck has finally run out. Tolls are definitely a nuisance we wish we could do without, but one man took that dislike to an extreme. NBC says an undefeated driver ran up a whopping $50,000 in unpaid tolls over the past four years. The MTA has also been trying to reach him over the alleged infractions, but he didn't ever bother to answer. While he's not a hero by any means, you almost have to admire his blatant ballsiness.
Multiple Reports of Serious Helicopter Crash in the Hudson Valley

On Sunday afternoon there were reports of several local emergency and rescue agencies responding to a serious helicopter crash. New York State Police have now confirmed that there has been a deadly helicopter accident at Storm King mountain. At approximately 2:30pm on October 10, police responded to Route 218 in the town of Cornwall near Route 218 to investigate.
Top 3 Things You Wouldn’t Think to Do in Roscoe, New York

There is so much to see, explore and learn about in the Hudson Valley. I always find myself on new, back roads and venturing into a town I have never heard of before. With the change of the season, it seems that there is also new events and activities appearing. Fall festivities can bring a new outlook for the upcoming months.
