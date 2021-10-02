New York Man Reportedly Attacked by a Rooster

Cock-a-doodle-doo. Crime seems to be on the rise just about everywhere, and the wave of misconduct has left many law abiding citizens concerned. One man in New York was the apparent victim of a random assault Thursday morning while on his way to work. But what's making this case rather strange is that the suspect in the case is not human. It's not even a pack of wild dogs. You could say however, that this recent crime to hit the city was rather fowl.