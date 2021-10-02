CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle chicken salad for your game day lineup: Try the recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis chicken salad from Hector Saldivar, founder and owner of Tia Lupita Foods, is made with a kick. "The recipe was inspired by my wife Amy. She was trying to find an easy, healthy recipe that would be an option for anyone at the party or on game day. This super-fast chicken salad recipe will keep the pickiest eater happy," Saldivar tells Fox News. "The beauty of this recipe is that it works on a slider bun, croissant, on a cracker, or in a warmed-up Tia Lupita Cactus Tortilla, taco style."

