TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 422 Lane Closures, Full Closure Planned Next Week for Bridge Construction

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 76 motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a ramp closure at the University Avenue/Grays Ferry Interchange in Philadelphia from 7:00 PM on Friday, October 15, through 6:00 AM, on Monday, October 18 due to a project to improve travel and safety at the University Avenue/34th Street intersection, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). In addition, the ramp will also be closed Thursday, October 14, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO