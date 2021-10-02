CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 422 Lane Closures, Full Closure Planned Next Week for Bridge Construction

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, PA — Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 will encounter a lane closure prior to a full overnight closure next week between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges for bridge demolition under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

www.mychesco.com

