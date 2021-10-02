Become a Better Communicator and Public Speaker

I’m guessing that you are an above average professional based on the fact that you take the time to read a publication like Entrepreneur. But many people in every profession know just enough to get by — like the insurance broker who barely passes the annual credentialing for new products or the psychotherapist who does his continuing education every two years but doesn’t bother to look into current psychological research or new modalities. How about the attorney who passed the State Bar exam 20 years ago and every three years since then, she simply plunks down $59.99 to do her minimum CE courses online? These professionals aren’t necessarily incompetent. But wouldn’t you rather work with the professionals who stay on top of leading-edge practices? A professional who is an expert?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 HOURS AGO