Colorado Springs, CO

3,000+ volunteers serving the Pikes Peak Region today

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, October 2nd, COSILoveYou is hosting the 7th annual CityServe Day event. CityServe Day is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” According to COSILoveYou, this event is meant to be a starting place, inspiring the community to be engaged with needs year-round.

Currently, there are over 3,000 volunteers dispersing across the Pikes Peak Region to serve schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods. Volunteers are loving this city through simple tasks like: pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning, and sorting donations.

There is a group of volunteers assisting with 9 apartment makeovers for single parents through Family Life Services, in partnership with local interior designers. CityServe Day provides a simple opportunity for individuals to connect to needs in their city and make a tangible difference. For all info regarding volunteering on CityServe Day, please visit cosiloveyou.com

The post 3,000+ volunteers serving the Pikes Peak Region today appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

