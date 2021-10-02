Man dies after 'gun battle' in Franklinton, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a "gun battle" late Friday in the Franklinton area, police say.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in an alley near 959 Sullivant Ave.

Columbus police on the scene of a deadly shooting near 959 Sullivant Ave. on Oct. 2, 2021. (WSYX)

Officers said they arrived and found 21-year-old Cameron Barrett suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

Barrett is the 163rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Investigators said he was shot during what they called a "gun battle."

Police are searching for others involved.

Anyone with information can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). Det. Stevens is the lead detective and is being assisted by Det. Jones.