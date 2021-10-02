Can Timothy Liljegren make the Maple Leafs?
Timothy Liljegren is getting a lot of buzz at training camp. Maple Leafs fans have been justifiably obsessed with defencemen for years, mostly because the team didn’t have any, and you can’t change to looking only at the forwards overnight. So while the obvious competition for spots on the roster and the two important positions on the top-six go on, the lack of open places on defence hasn’t stopped anyone from wanting Liljegren on the roster.www.pensionplanpuppets.com
