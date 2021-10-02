CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Flood Benefit Concert in Steuben County Today

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country Pub 2, located at 4255 Meads Creek Road, in Painted Post will hold a benefit concert today. Proceeds from Rock Out for Flood Relief will go toward relief for August’s devastating flooding in Steuben County. The event runs Saturday from 12:00-9:00pm. General admission is $10.00 and children 12 and...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Counties Receive Funding for Emergency Communications

Counties throughout the state will share in 45-MILLION dollars in state grant funding to make improvements to their emergency communication systems. Yates County has been awarded 320-THOUSAND dollars, and Schuyler County will receive 439-THOUSAND. Steuben County has been earmarked to receive 766-THOUSAND, 578-THOUSAND will go to Tompkins County and Ontario County will receive 583-THOUSAND dollars.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Treatments to Control Sea Lamprey on Seneca Lake Start This Week

Work to combat the parasitic sea lamprey on the Catharine Creek Canal in Schuyler County is underway. By effectively controlling sea lampreys, the state DEC can reduce mortality rates for fish it preys upon, especially lake trout, rainbow trout, and landlocked salmon—some of the more popular fish in Seneca Lake. DEC will treat waters inhabited by juvenile sea lampreys in Catharine Creek Canal from Montour Falls Marina to the mouth at Seneca Lake. Lampricide application will take place Wednesday, weather dependent.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association Annual Meeting

The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will be holding its annual meeting Wednesday, October 13, at 6:00pm. There will be discussions about water quality updates, fundraising, and volunteer and membership information. The meeting will also include a guest speaker. Michael Fitzgerald will speak on “Heroes and Villains: A decade of Finger Lakes environmental reporting.”
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County Announces Rabies Clinic

Schulyer County has announced this week a rabies clinics for area pets. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 30, from 10:00-11:00am at the Tyrone Fire Department located at 3600 NY 226. Cats, dogs, and ferrets must be at least three months old to attend the clinic. Dogs should be kept on a leash while cats and ferrets should be in pet carriers.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Society
City
Painted Post, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler SCOPE to Host “Meet the Candidates” Night Thursday

Schuyler County’s Shooters Committee on Political Education, or SCOPE, will be holding a “Meet the Candidates” night this week. SCOPE is inviting candidates running for local, state and federal office in the county to attend its quarterly meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Montour Falls Moose Lodge. Candidates will be given the opportunity to make a few brief remarks and answer questions from the membership. This will not be a debate but, rather, a chance for interested persons to interact with candidates directly.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Purchases 161 Acres in Sempronius

The New York State DEC and The Nature Conservancy have announced the acquisition of 161 acres of land in the town of Sempronius. The purchase is to protect water quality in the Owasco Lake Watershed Area. This acquisition is the second of several parcels the Conservancy is purchasing with funding...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benefit Concert#Country Pub 2#Rock Out For Flood Relief#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Widespread HAB Outbreak on Seneca Lake Wednesday

There was a widespread Harmful Algal Bloom outbreak on Seneca Lake Wednesday. The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association classified it as one of the most widespread bloom events since its HAB program began seven years ago. After two days of blooms along the North shore (Geneva and state park waterfront),...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Sheriff Releases September Report

In August 44 males and 1 female (45 total) were committed to the jail facility, 51 transports, 5,337 inmate meals were served and $22,398.53 was collected from 10 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked a total of 1,296 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and foodservice. The Jail Facility boarded in 11 inmates from Cayuga County (1), Ontario County (2), Seneca County (8) Sheriff’s Offices and secured 20 parole violators. Court Security Officers cleared 1,602 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 1 weapon and 28 other contraband items similar to TSA airport security (firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.). Deputies traveled 110,785 miles on patrol, investigating 56 motor vehicle collisions in which 7 people were injured, 50 crash investigations, 7 missing persons, 21 animal complaints, 1,191 miscellaneous complaints, 8 major crimes, 343 minor crimes, 6 fire investigations, 563 all other complaints totaling 2,189 for the month. Deputies issued 254 traffic tickets, 6 DWIs and made 94 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests, and 37 mental health arrests. The Civil Office processed 54 legal papers and 92 Family Court orders, handled 5 evictions, received $121,000.06 and paid out $118,186.99 to creditors. $9,991.43 was remitted to County Treasurer‘s Office for the County’s General Fund.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Former Seneca County Manager Will Be Rochester Mayor

Rochester Deputy Mayor James Smith is due to take over as mayor once Lovely Warren officially resigns next month. Smith is known by Seneca County officials. In 2014 Smith served as Seneca County Manager for just 8 months before leaving to take the job as Lovely Warren’s Communications Director. Smith was Seneca County’s sixth county manager since the position was created in the 1990s and his tenure the shortest.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Annual Geneva Fire Department Inspection Tonight

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, the Geneva Fire Department will hold its annual inspection tonight. City Manager Sage Gerling. Winners of the fifth-grade Fire Prevention art contest will also be honored at tonight’s event that gets underway at 630 at the fire station. Get the top stories on...
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FL Radio Group

Historical Society Plants Memorial Garden in Honor of Former Executive Director

The Wayne County Historical Society recently planted a memorial garden at the Museum of Wayne County History to honor their late Executive Director, Larry Ann Evans. The Historical Society’s Board of Directors, alongside community members, broke ground and planted several lilac bushes around a memorial bench on the south lawn of the history museum. Community members contributed to the Historical Society’s “Lilacs for Larry Ann” commemorative campaign by sending generous donations towards purchasing the bushes and bench.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office September ’21 Report

D.H.S. Fraud Cases: 24; Total 2021 Cost Recouped: $204,109.99. Monthly Total Made for Boarding In: $25,411.72; Yearly Total: $287,455.55. September 2nd, 2021: Investigators, working with Geneva P.D., apprehended a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Rochester. September 3rd, 2021: Deputies apprehended a motorist that fled a traffic...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Hochul: 85% of NY Adults Have One Dose of COVID Vaccine

85 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In making the announcement Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we reach this milestone of 85 percent of New Yorkers with at least one dose, we are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you’re in a high-risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Smith Opera House Updates COVID Protocol

If you’re going to a show at the Smith Opera House, here’s what you need to know. That’s Susie Monagan from the Smith, who says there have been two shows since the new protocol began. She says patrons have been understanding. Tomorrow (Saturday), the Smith will show the film “Fly Away Home” in conjunction with “Geneva Reads.” Tickets are two dollars, five dollars for a family. Curtain time is 2PM.
THEATER & DANCE
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Misconduct Committee Meets Today

The committee tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department meets later this morning. The investigation will move forward in some manner following Sheriff Kevin Henderson’s resignation. The committee will discuss how they will proceed when they meet this morning at 11. The committee meeting will...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Deadline for Public Comment on Greenidge Draft Permit is Friday

Two virtual public comment hearings are set for next week by the DEC on the Greenidge Generation’s permit renewal process. The cryptocurrency mining facility in Dresden was asked by the state agency to outline how it will meet the state’s emissions goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Those that want to express their opinions either for or against the facility’s permit renewals have until Friday morning at 10 to register.
DRESDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Authorities Find Active Meth Lab in Schuyler County

The investigation into an active methamphetamine lab in Schuyler County is ongoing. Law enforcement was called to 1972 County Route 19 in the town of Dix Wednesday for the report of a possible active meth lab. Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed a lab inside of a structure and called State Police to help with the removal of all hazardous materials from inside.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy