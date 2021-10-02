Flood Benefit Concert in Steuben County Today

85 percent of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In making the announcement Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As we reach this milestone of 85 percent of New Yorkers with at least one dose, we are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you’re in a high-risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO