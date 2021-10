Customers of one of Alabama's largest utilities have received their bills slightly later than normal in part because of new cutbacks in service by the U.S. Postal Service. Alabama Power issued a notice Friday to customers letting them know delays are possible and should be considered in sending mail payments. The U.S. Postal Service has reduced its reliance on air shipping as part of a 10-year cost-saving plan. The changes will also include lengthening the delivery time for up to 30% of First Class Mail.

