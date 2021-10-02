‘Friday Night Lights’ at 15: Where Is the Cast Now?

When Friday Night Lights debuted in 2006, it didn’t take long for the show to gain popularity. The series was set in a fictionalized version of a ghost town in Texas called Dillon and it followed the local high school football team, The Panthers. The team was led by their tough but likable coach, Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) who was also a dedicated family man. In the first episode, the school’s star quarterback, Jason Street (Scott Porter) is paralyzed during a tackle which becomes a major plot point during the show’s first season. However, lots of other storylines are implemented throughout the show. While football is always at the center, the show follows the lives of the characters off the field as well. During its five seasons on the air, Friday Night Lights gave us some of the best TV characters of the mid-2000s. When the show ended in 2011, lots of viewers were disappointed. Now that reboots are becoming so popular, some are hoping that Friday Night Lights will get another chance. Although there’s no official word that the show will be coming back, we think the possibility should definitely be considered. Keep reading for 10 reasons why the TV series Friday Night Lights should get a reboot.

