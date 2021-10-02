‘Friday Night Lights’ at 15: Where Is the Cast Now?
Believe it or not, Friday Night Lights turns 15 this Sunday, but the NBC family sports drama (which is streaming in its entirety on Netflix) still feels as relevant as it did when it first aired. Most of its stars, though, have moved on to greener pastures. Below, get all the details on what Coach Taylor, Tami, Lyla, Riggins, “Smash,” and all the rest of the Dillon gang have been up to since the show went off the air in 2011.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0