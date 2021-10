SPOKANE - If you live in Adams County, your Avista utility bill likely occupies a portion of your monthly budget. However, the amount money you set aside for the Spokane-based utility company should begin to shrink starting in 2022. That’s because Avista has put forth an aggressive plan to serve 80% of its customer base with renewable energy starting in 2022.

