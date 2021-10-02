CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU Health Care holds second week of a drive-thru flu clinic

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

MU Health Care is administering flu vaccines again Saturday after the clinic opened last week .

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and is set to run through 6 p.m Saturday evening at the South Providence Medical Park.

The clinic will also be open Sunday, with the same hours.

Last week, organizers say the drive-thru flu clinic was able to vaccinate over 1,700 people.

Patients are being asked by organizers to wear loose fitting clothing putting emphasis on this for younger children, who will receive the shot in the thigh.

All patients will be asked to review and sign a consent form before receiving a shot.

