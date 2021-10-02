Plymouth South’s Casious Johnson rumbles for 339 yards, 6 TDs in win over Hanover

PLYMOUTH — For the last handful of years, Plymouth South fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Casious Johnson era. After the events of Friday night, you could very well say it has begun. In crunch time, the Panthers turned to their workhorse back, and he delivered a historic performance. The sophomore racked up 40 carries for a whopping 339 yards and six touchdowns, including the game-clinching score with 48.2 seconds remaining as Plymouth South survived in a 42-35 shootout with Patriot League rival Hanover.