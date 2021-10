I was disappointed to see the news that a self-styled progressive political consulting firm is launching an organization with the express purpose of attacking politicians about their COVID-19 positions (“Oregon group targets local politicians for COVID-19 misinformation, calls them ‘villains’,” Sept. 30). While I may disagree with elected officials who have opposed masking, vaccines and other safety measures, this sham nonprofit will make it more difficult to convince Oregonians to support the safety measures that will finally end this pandemic. Labeling those with whom you disagree as villains is not the way to change minds. Our Shot Oregon accuses Republicans of politicizing the pandemic, but this is exactly what these Democratic consultants are doing, building their premise on hypocrisy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO