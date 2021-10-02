CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much needed rain ahead for Sunday

By Brian Niznansky
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 9 days ago
Saturday night and overnight we will have a few scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. Also, patchy, dense fog will develop. Use caution if you plan to be on the roads tonight or early Sunday as you could encounter quick drops in visibility. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday looks like a soggy day with scattered to numerous showers and thundershowers. Some areas will see a decent soaking, with models favoring areas near Lake Michigan for higher rain totals. There could be areas of fog that linger through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday will bring a few light, scattered showers and highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks dry with some sun and highs in the upper 60s. A few showers will be possible Wed-Fri, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy. Scattered Showers & T-Storms, areas of fog
Low: 64
Wind: SW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & T-Storms Likely, areas of fog
High: 72
Wind: Var 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Ch. Showers Early, mostly cloudy
High: 68

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers
High: 70

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers
High: 71

