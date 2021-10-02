CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koei Tecmo Reveals Atelier Sophie 2 Game Releasing on February 24

By Oct 1, 19:08
Anime News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOEI Tecmo Games announced during its Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation livestream on Saturday that it is developing Atelier no Sophie 2: Fushigi na Yume no Renkinjutsushi (Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream), a title celebrating the 25th anniversary in Gust's Atelier series of games. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 24 (February 25 on Steam).

