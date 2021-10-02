CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida boy reels in fish, but alligator snatches catch

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MutvM_0cF3A3tC00

PALM COAST, Fla. — This is no fish tale.

A Florida boy was reeling in a fish when an alligator stole his thunder -- along with the fish and fishing pole.

Sean McMahon was fishing with his 7-year-old son, Dawson McMahon, in Palm Coast on Florida’s east coast Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

“You got it, buddy,” Sean McMahon says in the 50-second video he posted to Facebook. “It’s all right, buddy. Keep going.”

“He’s a fighter,” Dawson McMahon says.

As the boy pulls the fish onto the grass at the shoreline, an alligator rushes out of the water and grabs it. Dawson McMahon dropped the pole and quickly moved away from the water’s edge as the gator swam away with the fish.

“Oh ... my ... God,” Sean McMahon says in the video.

“Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up,” Sean McMahon wrote on Facebook, “Ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Man dies while competing in triathlon in Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man died Sunday while competing in the Game On! Triathlon in Ponte Vedra Beach, organizers told WJAX-TV. Officials with Game On! Race Events told the news station that the triathlete experienced an unspecified medical emergency while in the water for the swim portion of the event. The man’s name was not immediately released.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Stink bugs return: How to deal with smelly invasion

As temperatures start to dip across much of the nation, there could be a smelly invasion happening. Brown marmorated stink bugs are looking for warmth and homes are their perfect sanctuary, WHAS reported. Stinkbug background. Stink bugs, according to Pest World, were introduced into the U.S. from Eastern Asia in...
ANIMALS
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: California passes 70,000 COVID-19 deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s coronavirus death toll has reached another once-unfathomable milestone — 70,000 people — even as the state emerges from the latest infection surge with the lowest rate of new cases among all states. Last year at this time, cases in the state started ticking up and by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm Coast, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Palm Coast, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
59K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy