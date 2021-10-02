CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters of Horror: Vincent Price

By Tom Foster
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people hear the name of Vincent Price a lot of folks no doubt think of horror and the maniacal laugh that the legendary actor could produce from time to time. He was without any doubt one of the masters of horror, since the man could frighten just about anyone with a diabolical look that was enough to chill the blood. But this wasn’t his only skill since Mr. Price was a teacher at one point and was quite interested in the history of art. He did far more than horror during his time in show business, but as it happens with many individuals, one genre came to define him in a big way. Whether he resented this or simply leaned into it is hard to say, but the fact is that Price was without a doubt a master at his craft and became a name that many people would associate with terror at one point since, well, he was that good at it. Those of us that came to appreciate his work later on before he passed away either knew little to nothing about him either nodded our heads in mild deference, or decided to dig into what he was all about.

