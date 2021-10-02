CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar Johnny Ramone played for 20 years sells for £740,000 at auction

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA guitar used extensively by the late Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone for almost 20 years was sold at auction last week (September 25). The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar, among other Ramones paraphernalia, was listed by RR Auction last month. According to the auction house, Ramone – real name John Cummings – used the guitar from 1977 to 1996, playing it in all live performances, an estimated 1,985 shows in total.

