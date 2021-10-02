Guitar Johnny Ramone played for 20 years sells for £740,000 at auction

Guitar skills: The pedal tones we're talking about here don't come from effects pedals. They're actually a reference to the pedals found on organs – like those you see in churches. The organist would step on these pedals to produce a long, sustained ‘pedal’ tone – usually low in pitch – to provide a deep full sound to accompany the notes played on the ‘regular’ part of the organ by the player’s hands. Guitarists use the pedal tone a little differently…

